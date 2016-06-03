Justin, Justin, Justin. You've thrilled us with your phenomenal dance moves. You've humored us with your May memes. And you've tickled our souls with your music. But now, J.T., you've befuddled us, J.T. And we can't stop the feeling...of total confusion.
On Thursday, Chris Brown posted a couple of photos on Instagram of his recent bro-time with Timberlake. We don't know why this is happening. We don't know what choices J.T. made to arrive at this moment. We don't know the nature of their interaction. And we just don't understand.
What we do know? They're chilling in Sweden. Brown also posted this black-and-white snap of himself with Timberlake. The other dude in the photo is rapper and A$AP Rocky look-alike August Alsina, who posted the same photo in color. "We in Sweden doing what we do!" he wrote. We still don't get it.
