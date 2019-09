Lululemon's Founder Thinks The Brand Needs Direction

Wilson's time at Lululemon was chronicled pretty publicly. In December 2013, after holding a few different titles at the company, it was announced that Wilson would step down from his role as non-executive chairman at Lululemon the following summer. In February 2015, he left the brand's board of directors, but retained stake in the company, per WWD Wilson is still the company's largest owner, with an almost 14.2% stake in Lululemon. His family has since launched another apparel venture, Kit and Ace . So, why speak out on the state of leggings now? Well, for one, Wilson is finally out of a two-year non-disparagement agreement he signed with Lululemon when he sold half of his shares in 2014. "Part of my deal I made with the board was not to say anything about the board for two years, and those two years are up now," Wilson told BuzzFeed In a statement obtained by Refinery29, a spokesperson for Lululemon stressed that Wilson has no involvement with the brand and that the company plans on sharing its most recent results at an earnings call next week. "As evidenced by our strong operational performance, we have the right board of directors and leadership team in place with the broad and deep expertise necessary to support the execution of our strategic five year plan," the company statement reads. "This solid foundation gives us the tools to innovate and create as we deliver long-term sustainable growth for all stakeholders. We remain focused on our commitment to inspiring our guests in their sweaty pursuits and bringing the best of Lululemon to communities around the globe."A day after the letter was published, Under Armour officially announced its stake in this fitness-as-leisurewear space with a new fashion-focused, premium sportswear line helmed by Tim Coppens. Despite the fact that Ben Pruess, Under Armour's senior vice president of sportswear, told Business of Fashion that this new line will be neither activewear nor athleisure, its launch proves this in-between category is hotter than ever — and we can expect more brands to get in on it. Lululemon's net revenue for 2015 was up 15% from the previous fiscal year, according to its last earnings report . The brand's upcoming earnings call, scheduled for June 8, should be pretty interesting...