Sometimes, it feels like international flights are taking years off your life. They can be stressful, uncomfortable, and downright draining. For some, though, these long treks are an essential part of business. And that’s why one airline is working to change the international-travel game.
United Airlines just unveiled its completely revamped business class, United Polaris. The most important new feature of Polaris business class is its sleep-enhancing design. (According to United's 12,000 hours of market research, sleep is the single most important thing to international travelers. No duh.)
Each new Polaris seat offers direct access to the aisle and a 180-degree recline with up to 6-and-a-half feet of space. These seats will be in personal suite-like pods that will also feature a Do Not Disturb sign, mood lighting, one-touch lumbar support, storage areas, multiple surfaces, and a 16-inch high-definition entertainment screen.
Other new elements of United Polaris include "sleep-enticing amenities," like custom-designed bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue and gel-cooled pillows. Flyers will also find an "elevated dining experience," which includes a regionally influenced, seasonal menu.
The first United Polaris business-class flight will happen in December of this year on a Boeing 777-300ER. If you're lucky enough to be on board, we hope you sleep through the entire experience.
