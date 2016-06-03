Story from Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Prancing In A Park With Kids Is The Happiest Thing You'll See All Day

Carolyn L. Todd
Selena Gomez took some time off from her Revival tour to hang out with a couple of pint-sized fans on Thursday. Gomez stopped by the playground at the Marcy Houses in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn on Thursday. The singer spent the beautiful afternoon hanging out under the sun with the little locals. She ran barefoot through the sprinklers with the children, and even bought them snow-cones later, reports UsWeekly. (She enjoyed an icy treat too.)
Gomez, who performed at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on Wednesday and Thursday night, posted a couple of cute photos of the fun on her Instagram.
Advertisement

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Brooklyn

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

UsWeekly caught some adorable footage of the star prancing through the sprinklers with two children. And all parties look like they're having the time of their lives.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture