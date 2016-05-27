Selena Gomez's Fans Made Her Cry For The Very Best Reason Ever

Selena Gomez got a little teary at her most recent stop on her Revival Tour. But don't worry, she was crying tears of joy.



While singing her 2011 single "Who Says" in Montréal, Gomez stopped midway through only to realize her fans were singing along to every word. Gomez looks adorably surprised by the fact that her fans were singing loud and proud the words, "Who says you're not perfect?" right back at her.



When Gomez attempts to start singing again, lifting the mic up all the way up to her mouth, she can't even do it. With tears in her eyes, she lets her fans continue to take the lead. as she looks on in awe. Even shaking her head in disbelief as she looks out into the crowd.



Gomez was so clearly touched by the impromptu sing-along, she gives up singing and bashfully takes it all in. That is until the very end, where Gomez composed herself enough to say the final words, "Who says?"



Right after singing though, she puts the mic down and mouth a certain expletive that rhymes with "duck." Still, we imagine Gomez would have no trouble admitting that this moment was perfect just the way it was.