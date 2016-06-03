Kit Harington's Beard Is Gone — & The Internet Is Losing It

Kit Harington shaved his beard. #JonSnow #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/covBdXHIHo— Jon Snow (@LordSnow) June 1, 2016
In Hollywood, it's not just the women who are switching up their looks for summer. First Drake shaved off his adored facial hair (which started a Twitter frenzy), and now Jon Snow (a.k.a. Kit Harington) is following suit.
A fan snapped the Game of Thrones star leaving a performance of the play Doctor Faustus in London. In the picture, he's sporting a bald face, black eyeliner, and a slicked-back 'do — conjuring up images of a mid-aughts MySpace kid at Warped Tour, as my coworker put it.
Thankfully, Harington's head of curls won't be going anywhere anytime soon, as it's under contract. No, seriously. The actor revealed on Live with Kelly and Michael a couple of years ago that he's not allowed to cut his mane while working on the show. “It has its own contract, definitely,” he told the hosts. “I never thought I’d say that about my own hair… I’m not allowed to cut it, and I didn’t realize this until recently. I wanted to cut it — I’ve had long hair for ages — and they were like, ‘No, no, no. That won’t be happening.'”
Will Harington's beard pull a beginning-of-this-season Jon Snow, and have a resurrection moment come fall? Only time and patience will tell. For now, we're not hating this clean-shaven situation. Summer is coming, after all.
