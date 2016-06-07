What were some of the most memorable things you learned during your research period?

"The thing that’s most burned into my brain is the convict leasing system: I had never heard about it before and was just totally staggered by the fact that this was something that was happening post-slavery. The consequences are strongly felt — the beginnings of criminalizing Black people, Black men in particular, making them out to be these poorly behaved, monstrous people for things like vagrancy, which meant nothing. You could be standing on the street at night and be arrested for vagrancy. I think our current situation — our current mass criminalization, mass incarceration system — has roots in that criminalizing of Black men.



"Part of the reason I wanted to write this book is that I think sometimes we have a tendency in this country to be like, ‘Slavery was a million years ago, why does it matter today?’ One thing I hoped this book will do is show how each historical moment left this trail that led to another decision. We could talk about racist housing policy; we could talk about racist schooling policy; we could talk about criminalization of Black people — there’s all these different sectors that, even after slavery ended, continued to be de facto in place. If we ignore the fact that history is not discreet, that it doesn’t just happen and end, it actually moves with us, we’re doomed to make all kinds of mistakes.



What is one thing you want readers to take away from your book?

"We allow white people to have this multiplicity of experiences, of voices: No book is ever a white book. But if you’re Black and you write a book, it’s a Black book, and it’s supposed to speak for the masses when [actually] Black writers are doing the same thing that white writers are doing: writing distinct, unique, subjective experiences.



"I don’t want to end up having to be this person who kind of speaks for everyone. I don’t have a sense of myself as an African-American; I didn’t grow up with African-American parents. I grew up with Ghanaian parents — there’s a difference. I hope that this book adds a new voice to that conversation. But if reading this book makes you want to go out and buy Angela Flournoy’s The Turner House, that’s great. And if reading this book makes you want to buy [Chimamanda Ngozi] Adichie’s Americanah, that’s great. There are many different ways to be Black in America. We should celebrate them all."