Being part of a celebrity couple must feel like constantly being cornered by Aunt Janice over Thanksgiving dinner: Is it serious? When are you getting engaged? Don't you want babies?
While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton clearly have no qualms about talking about their relationship, they're apparently in no rush to make things legal.
Stefani disputed rumors that she and the country singer are engaged during a call-in interview on 94.7 Fresh FM's The Tommy Show.
"Let's just take it one day at a time," she said of a potential engagement. "Everything's crazy right now so no, absolutely not."
The pop star admitted she laughs off most of the gossip she sees about her relationship.
"Can you imagine the amount of gossip-y, weird stories people make up?" she said. "To me, it makes me laugh every day. I actually do Google my name just so I can see the next one that's gonna happen, because it's gotten so out of control."
You can listen to the interview below. Doth the lady protest too much?
