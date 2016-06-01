Every Sunday, we take to Twitter as soon as we've finished watching that week's episode of Game of Thrones (if we even wait that long). The OMGs, the theories, the "did that just really happen?"' — Twitter is perfect for all of it. And the microblogging platform has been taking note.
The company built an amazing tool that visualizes how we've tweeted about every single episode of Game of Thrones. The interactive visualization shows which characters were talked about most — represented by the size of a bubble in the resulting graph — along with which plot lines were most tweeted about, represented by the colors in and around the bubbles.
"One amazing thing to point out...is that the algorithm knows nothing about the show. It does not know about relationships between characters or storyline of the show beforehand," Twitter data scientist Krist Wongsuphasawat wrote in the blog post. "Yet it still can reveal so much about the show entirely based on the tweets."
In the interactive tool on Twitter's website, you can mouse over different parts of the graphic to learn even more about how each #GoT episode was tweeted about — along with the most popular emoji used to express the characters in that show.
We highly recommend you check out the interactive graphic for yourself, but if you just want a peek, we've got the data from the six episodes of season 6 thus far, ahead.
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
