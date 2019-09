The Major Lesson Gina Rodriguez's Hair Taught Her

It's a beautiful, simple, sentiment that really resonated with me. After years of believing that I wouldn't be beautiful without my brown hair , I recently dyed it platinum blond. And while it did take a minute for me to start recognizing myself in the mirror, I have come to embrace the change. I now realize that I am beautiful regardless of my hair color. Rodriguez's message truly hit home for me — and I'm sure I'm not the only one.So let's all take a page from Rodriguez's book. "Let go of what you think would make you more beautiful and discover you have all you need already inside," she wrote. It's a worthwhile lesson to remember when you're feeling down about your looks.