We first met the Lonely Island on Saturday Night Live in 2005. They wrote live skits and started SNL Digital Shorts — writing, directing, and starring in music videos with outrageous lyrics and viral appeal. (At one point, we all knew the words to "Dick In A Box.") The shorts feature singers like Michael Bolton and Rihanna, as well as actors like Blake Lively and Tom Hanks. Though The Lonely Island has had a lot of hits, there have been a couple of misses, too (ahem, Hot Rod). We pared down The Lonely Island's catalogue down to its 10 best videos.

