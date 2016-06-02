The Lonely Island started out as three longtime best friends crafting silly parody raps. Now, the comedy trio — Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer — is releasing its first original feature film, Popstar: Never Stop Stopping. (They directed, starred in, and co-wrote 2007's Hot Rod using an original screenplay drafted by Pam Brady.) In-between, the boys have produced a hilarious and sizable body of work, including three studio albums and dozens of viral videos.
We first met the Lonely Island on Saturday Night Live in 2005. They wrote live skits and started SNL Digital Shorts — writing, directing, and starring in music videos with outrageous lyrics and viral appeal. (At one point, we all knew the words to "Dick In A Box.") The shorts feature singers like Michael Bolton and Rihanna, as well as actors like Blake Lively and Tom Hanks. Though The Lonely Island has had a lot of hits, there have been a couple of misses, too (ahem, Hot Rod). We pared down The Lonely Island's catalogue down to its 10 best videos.