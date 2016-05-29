Paris Jackson's Prom Hair Transformation Is Full Of Color

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, is 18 and going to prom. Where did the time go? The teen debuted her new blue ‘do alongside a matching tie in a sweet Instagram pic of herself and a friend for the formal event. Paris captioned the pic, "Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown.” This might be us, but we’re pretty sure her commitment to matching her date’s dress makes her the MVP of the evening.
Jackson’s blue-hued hair is just one of many new experimental looks she's tried since chopping off her signature long locks. In this year alone, Paris has gone bright orange in February and platinum blonde until just now. How else would you top a busy year of having your 18th birthday at Disneyland and memorializing your late, great dad in tattoos all over your body?
Stay bold, Paris.
