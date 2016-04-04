Michael Jackson's Daughter Celebrated Her 18th Birthday By Making Out At Disneyland

Is there a better place to celebrate your birthday than the "happiest place on earth"? And is there a better person to take along than your new boyfriend?
Paris Jackson seems to have inherited her late father Michael's fondness for all things Disney. The peroxided pop princess turned 18 on April 3, and to celebrate she took her crew to Disneyland. Said crew also included heavy metal drummer Michael Snoddy, who, from the looks of it, is on very intimate terms with Jackson.
Photos of the celebration (and smooch sessions) were shared on Instagram.
Snoody posted his own PDA-packed post in honor of Jackson's birthday.
"Happy birthday to one of the most incredible women I've ever met," he captioned the pic. "So happy we get to celebrate YOUR DAY together! Cheers to many more baby."
In true Jackson form, the festivities included a dance session. Alas, Paris and her pals broke it down to 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up?" and not "Beat It" or "Thriller."
