Paris Jackson Shames Instagram Commenters For Overstepping

While most celebrities stay out of the weeds when it comes to their Instagram comments, Paris Jackson — the daughter of Michael — isn't afraid to address followers who overstep on social media.
The 17-year-old recently posted a series of responses to commenters who called her out for not replying back to their each and every message. "I am expected to literally sit on my ass all day replying to comments people leave me (positive and negative)?" she wrote, mentioning that she has plenty to keep her occupied. According to Teen Vogue, she brought up that she is busy with both "family obligations" and attending Alcoholics Anonymous.
"It's so [fucking] selfish that I am literally attacked on every [fucking] thing I post because people that I DON'T EVEN KNOW aren't getting what they want," she added.
She also reminded her followers that they were re-creating a dangerous cycle that played out in her father's life. "The expectations for my DAD were fucking ridiculous," she said, "He didn't owe you anything, yet he was ripped to shreds DAILY." It's a sobering message — and one that is certainly based on truth. The King of Pop was hounded by paparazzi and fans for much of his life.
"I will not let that happen to me," Paris went on. For whatever else she's working through, it's good to see this message of strength come through her posts.
The 17-year-old recently posted a series of responses to commenters who called her out for not replying back to their each and every message. "I am expected to literally sit on my ass all day replying to comments people leave me (positive and negative)?" she wrote, mentioning that she has plenty to keep her occupied. According to Teen Vogue, she brought up that she is busy with both "family obligations" and attending Alcoholics Anonymous.
"It's so [fucking] selfish that I am literally attacked on every [fucking] thing I post because people that I DON'T EVEN KNOW aren't getting what they want," she added.
She also reminded her followers that they were re-creating a dangerous cycle that played out in her father's life. "The expectations for my DAD were fucking ridiculous," she said, "He didn't owe you anything, yet he was ripped to shreds DAILY." It's a sobering message — and one that is certainly based on truth. The King of Pop was hounded by paparazzi and fans for much of his life.
"I will not let that happen to me," Paris went on. For whatever else she's working through, it's good to see this message of strength come through her posts.
Advertisement