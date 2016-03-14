Paris Jackson may be sporting newly bleached and cropped strands these days. But put her next to a pic of her dad from his '80s heyday, and the father-daughter resemblance is clear.
Over the weekend, Paris shared a photo of herself leaning against a mural featuring her late father. The sweet Instagram finds Paris looking over her shoulder at his image. "Archangel," the 17-year-old captioned the post.
Over the weekend, Paris shared a photo of herself leaning against a mural featuring her late father. The sweet Instagram finds Paris looking over her shoulder at his image. "Archangel," the 17-year-old captioned the post.
Early last month, Paris spoke out on social media about the pressures she faces from fans about her posts, telling them to turn down their expectations. She related the attention to the scrutiny her father faced, recalling that he was "ripped to shreds daily," and declaring that she wouldn't fall into the same cycle.
Paris is the second of M.J.'s three children, and his only daughter. The King of Pop passed away in June 2009, of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. Paris is back in Los Angeles this year, after attending boarding school in Utah following a suicide attempt.
Advertisement