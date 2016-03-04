Update: Paris seems to have gotten the dye job right this time around, debuting a head of platinum-blond locks just two days ago on her Instagram. "We mustn't dwell. no, not today," she captioned the photo. "We can't! not on rex manning day!" Per our research, Rex Manning Day isn't until April but, regardless of the mix-up, we love the style.
This story was originally published on February 26, 2016.
Zendaya payed homage to the late David Bowie at this year's Grammys — despite the backlash from haters. Lady Gaga did the same with some new ink. And the latest celebrity to pay tribute is Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson. The 17-year-old traded in her dark, long locks for what looks like a strawberry-blond pixie.
"You gotta embrace the awkward phase from jet black to blond where it's pretty much orange..." she captioned the photo, which shows her sporting a colored lighting bolt across her visage à la David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust. Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes...
The young Jackson experimented with similar light tresses back in 2012. (Or did she...) And though it looks like the color Paris showed off wasn't intentional per se, we're still all for it. And we think Bowie would be, too.
