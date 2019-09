Zendaya payed homage to the late David Bowie at this year's Grammys — despite the backlash from haters. Lady Gaga did the same with some new ink . And the latest celebrity to pay tribute is Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson. The 17-year-old traded in her dark, long locks for what looks like a strawberry-blond pixie."You gotta embrace the awkward phase from jet black to blond where it's pretty much orange..." she captioned the photo , which shows her sporting a colored lighting bolt across her visage à la David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust. Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes...