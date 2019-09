This Hot Mugshot Is Breaking The Internet

The art of the mugshot is a complex one. For every Hot Felon or Sky Ferreira , there’s latter-period Lindsay Lohan . Sure, you don’t want to ever be in a position to take a mugshot, but you might as well look great when you do.Sarah Seawright of Arkansas is the newest good-looking mugshot to go viral. Branded #PrisonBae, she has a bit of a Mona Lisa smile. “You’ll never know what I did or what I’m thinking,” the smile suggests.