This Hot Mugshot Is Breaking The Internet

The art of the mugshot is a complex one. For every Hot Felon or Sky Ferreira, there’s latter-period Lindsay Lohan. Sure, you don’t want to ever be in a position to take a mugshot, but you might as well look great when you do.
Sarah Seawright of Arkansas is the newest good-looking mugshot to go viral. Branded #PrisonBae, she has a bit of a Mona Lisa smile. “You’ll never know what I did or what I’m thinking,” the smile suggests.
Trying to stay out of trouble just because I know my mugshot will not be this flawless. pic.twitter.com/hFp1Xyx40C— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 24, 2016
What she (allegedly) did, according to Pulaski County, Arkansas police records, is aggravated robbery, kidnapping, first degree battery, hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence. Damn Sarah, back at it again being accused of multiple felonies.
#PrisonBae took off on Twitter. Some even went so far as to ask former NFL wideout Chad Ochocinco to bail Seawright out of prison.
Today is a day to save money, she's gonna have to sit & think about her mistakes like I did. https://t.co/gqgN4RQBqb— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 24, 2016
Seawright appears to be taking her newfound fame in stride, making multiple posts to Facebook acknowledging her fanbase. Her mugshot went viral after it was posted by Ugly Plastic, a tumblr devoted to good-looking mugshots of women.
We believe this is known as “leaning into it.” We reached out to Seawright but she hasn't returned requests for comment as of yet.
