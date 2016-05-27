Story from US News

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Supports Donald Trump

Suzannah Weiss
The most hated man in America just endorsed the presidential candidate who is arguably the most hated politician in America.

Yes, Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli announced via Twitter on Thursday that he supports Donald Trump — or at least prefers him to Hillary Clinton.


The Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO became infamous for raising the price of a drug used to treat HIV from $13.50 to $750 per pill. Given his profiteering and penchant for pulling faces, you might expect he and Trump share some core values.


We can't necessarily trust his endorsement, though, given that he's also allegedly applied to intern for Bernie Sanders.

If Shkreli is being genuine, the feeling's not mutual. Trump called him a "spoiled brat" at a press conference last year. Clinton is not a fan of his either.


Finally, something all the presidential candidates agree on.
