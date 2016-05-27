The most hated man in America just endorsed the presidential candidate who is arguably the most hated politician in America.
Yes, Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli announced via Twitter on Thursday that he supports Donald Trump — or at least prefers him to Hillary Clinton.
I haven't been called by the Trump camp. I support him vs. Hillary. He should find a VP candidate who is seasoned in politics, an ugly game.— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) May 27, 2016
The Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO became infamous for raising the price of a drug used to treat HIV from $13.50 to $750 per pill. Given his profiteering and penchant for pulling faces, you might expect he and Trump share some core values.
We can't necessarily trust his endorsement, though, given that he's also allegedly applied to intern for Bernie Sanders.
I filled out an internship application for @BernieSanders. If you can't beat em...— Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) November 9, 2015
If Shkreli is being genuine, the feeling's not mutual. Trump called him a "spoiled brat" at a press conference last year. Clinton is not a fan of his either.
Price gouging like this in the specialty drug market is outrageous. Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on. -H https://t.co/9Z0Aw7aI6h— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2015
Finally, something all the presidential candidates agree on.
