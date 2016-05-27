Nick Jonas recently confessed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he doesn't see his ex Miley Cyrus anymore. "I don't have a relationship with her now really, but that's not because we have any bad blood — we just sort of run in different circles," he said.
He still seems to care about her, though, and feels a personal connection to her music. "She's always been outspoken and authentic to who she is, so it was only a matter of time before she really owned that, and I'm proud of her," he said. "It's a lot like watching your high school crush do well, just on a bigger scale."
There's still camaraderie among the group of Disney Channel stars Nick and Miley were part of, he explained. "Regardless of some of the history between us in different ways, there's a general strength and empowerment that we all feel, still being in the mix and being in a good spot. It's a cool thing."
Earlier this week, Jonas said he was dating actress Lily Collins, though he's since tweeted that he's single. Whatever the case may be now, it looks like his past with Miley is behind him.
