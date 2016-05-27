It's hard enough getting tickets to the Formation World Tour. Getting backstage? Unless you're Blue Ivy, forget about it. Nobody cares if you committed every lyric to memory.
Beyoncé is, however, giving the Beyhive the next best thing. The singer has shared a short (really short) video offering a glimpse at the backstage action from her shows.
Here's Bey and her dancers rehearsing their dance moves. We're not worthy, etc.
Earlier in the week, the pop star shared this behind-the-scenes footage. It's all very glamorous, in true Bey form. Warning: The ticketless among us can expect to feel a huge pang of jealousy.
