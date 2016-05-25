After Beyoncé released Lemonade in April, YouTuber and Beyhive member Evelyn From the Internets made a video praising the visual album. Evelyn, who is from Texas, had no idea the her fan video would appear in Bey's Formation show in their home state.
In her initial video, Evelyn flipped over Lemonade's decadent visuals. She hilariously suggested the album is in line with a collection of holy pop culture texts, like Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It" and Their Eyes Were Watching God, by Zora Neale Hurston.
"Listen, me and my girls are going to book a retreat right now in the Texas Hill Country. We're going to wear our hair product-free. If you've got baby hairs, wear that; if you've got Afros, wear that," Evelyn says. "We're gonna soak some greens, we're going to walk around barefoot, we're going to be dressed in the latest doily fashions. And you can stay mad!"
The YouTuber was speechless when a friend texted her that Yoncé included her video in the Formation World Tour's set list.
Only Evelyn could perfectly sum up the reasonable response when Beyoncé acknowledges your digital presence: "I don’t need LinkedIn, Beyoncé knows my name!"
