Beyoncé Shows Love For Her Family With One Amazing GIF

Beyoncé's family had a sweet reunion in New Orleans — unfortunately, though, she wasn't in attendance. But Bey managed to show her love for them in her absence by posting one perfect GIF.
"My beautiful Father, Sis, and Mother," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you guys so deep."
In the image, her little sister Solange is showing off her moves, as her dad, Mathew Knowles, and her mom, Tina, act as her hype team.
They look like one big happy family.
It's nice to see the Knowles crew sharing some love, especially since Beyoncé's mom and dad divorced in 2011 after his alleged infidelity. Many believe this may have played a role in the writing of Bey's Lemonade album — specifically the song "Daddy Issues," which has her calling out a man for lying and cheating.
Mathew wouldn't confirm or deny whether the track is about him in a recent radio interview, saying only that he's a "proud father."
But it seems there's definitely no bad blood between Beyoncé and her dad. She even posted a few daddy-daughter snapshots she took when the Formation Tour made a stop in her hometown of Houston earlier this month.
The cutest photos may be the two Polaroids Beyoncé posted with Mathew, who is playing the role of proud dad and grandpa with his daughter and Blue Ivy.
