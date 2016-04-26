Everyone and their father is talking about Lemonade, Beyoncé's amazing new visual album. Of course, that list includes the singer's own dad, too. Mathew Knowles makes an appearance on the visual album, in a home-video clip. But as he explained in a radio interview on April 25, that doesn't mean he knows the story behind every song.
As a guest on SiriusXM’s Make It Plain, Knowles told host Mark Thompson that he's "so proud of his daughter," going on to say about the album, "everybody's talking about it, everybody's tweeting about it."
Though some assume that Knowles is the subject of the album's "Daddy's Song," Bey's dad wouldn't confirm the backstory for any track. He explained, "There’s no way that we can get into the mind of Beyoncé. Only Beyoncé can answer who she specifically is talking to. I’d rather not get into speculation, so my answer is I don’t know. I can only speak of being a proud father."
His words aren't likely to stop eager fans from speculating about every track. But everyone can likely agree that Knowles has every reason to be the proudest dad around.
