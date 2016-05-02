Jay Z & Blue Ivy Show Off Their Daddy-Daughter Moves

Can we forget about Becky for a minute and focus on Blue Ivy? The 4-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé has been spotted hanging out behind the scenes of Mom's Formation World Tour, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been banished to the babysitter come showtime.
A new video that is sure to warm the Beyhive's hearts has surfaced on social media. Shot backstage while Bey sang "End of Time" to a crowd in Tampa over the weekend, the video shows Jay Z and his little girl dancing along to the music. They skip, they hop, they twirl, they make us want to call our dads and challenge them to a dance-off.
Watch the clip below and try not to coo.
So, yeah, watching these two will never get old. Not that Bey needs any advice, but we would not be mad to see a family dance circle happen on stage. Fairy wings are optional, of course.
