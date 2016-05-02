Story from Music

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Show Off Their Daddy-Daughter Moves

Erin Donnelly
Can we forget about Becky for a minute and focus on Blue Ivy? The 4-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé has been spotted hanging out behind the scenes of Mom's Formation World Tour, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been banished to the babysitter come showtime.

A new video that is sure to warm the Beyhive's hearts has surfaced on social media. Shot backstage while Bey sang "End of Time" to a crowd in Tampa over the weekend, the video shows Jay Z and his little girl dancing along to the music. They skip, they hop, they twirl, they make us want to call our dads and challenge them to a dance-off.

Watch the clip below and try not to coo.

Jay and Blue dancing backstage at the #FORMATIONWORLDTOUR to End Of Time in Tampa, aw 🙌🏼❤️

A video posted by 🍋 (@thebeyonceworld) on


So, yeah, watching these two will never get old. Not that Bey needs any advice, but we would not be mad to see a family dance circle happen on stage. Fairy wings are optional, of course.
