Jay Z & Blue Ivy Show Off Their Daddy-Daughter Moves

Can we forget about Becky for a minute and focus on Blue Ivy? The 4-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé has been spied hanging out during the rehearsals for Mum's Formation tour, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been banished to the babysitter come showtime.
A new video that is sure to warm the Beyhive's hearts has surfaced on social media. Shot backstage while Bey sings "End of Time" to the crowd in Tampa on April, the video shows Jay Z and his little girl dancing along to the music. They skip, they hop, they twirl, they make us want to call our dads and challenge them to a dance-off.
Watch the clip below and try not to coo.
So, yeah, watching these two will never get old. Not that Bey needs any advice, but we would not be mad to see a family dance circle happen on stage. Fairy wings are optional, of course.
