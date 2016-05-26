Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 on April 21, though her official birthday won't come until June 11, since British royalty can delay the celebration to coincide with the Trooping the Colour parade. In order to celebrate this special occasion (or occasions), Winnie-the-Pooh author Jane Riordan and illustrator Mark Burgess have released a new book featuring the beloved bear and the Queen.
In Winnie-the-Pooh and the Royal Birthday, Pooh and the gang pick out a present for Elizabeth II and go on a journey to deliver it to Buckingham Palace. Pooh, Piglet, Christopher Robin, and Eeyore go sight-seeing in London on the way. Piglet, who has her big red balloon with her, bumps into Prince George on the way. She describes him as "much younger than Christopher Robbin and almost as bouncy as Tigger."
The Queen's isn't the only 90th birthday this story celebrates. It's actually also the 90th anniversary of the first Winnie-the-Pooh publication. So, at the end, when Pooh says, "It must be a very great thing to be 90 years old," he might also be talking about himself.
