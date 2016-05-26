Anne Hathaway's #WCW Is A Popular Choice

That whole Kardashian brouhaha hasn't thrown Anne Hathaway off her social media game. Yesterday she even shared her #WCW on Instagram. Spoiler: It's not Helena Bonham Carter. And no, it's not a Kardashian, either.
In fact, it's someone who is no doubt the object of many a #WCW tribute: Angelina Jolie. Hathaway honored her fellow Oscar winner for her humanitarian work and new gig lecturing at the London School of Economics.
"In honor of her new appointment as a visiting professor for the @LondonSchoolofEconomics Center for Women, Peace, and Security, #AngelinaJolie Special Envoy for the UNHCR is my #wcw," the actress shared.
The accompanying photo shows Jolie meeting with a young girl as part of her UN work. Don't hold out, though, Kim K. There's always next week.
