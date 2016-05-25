Anne Hathaway just dropped the mic on James Corden.
The Alice Through the Looking Glass star appeared on the host's Late Late Show, where she put her rap skills on display in an epic battle that got pretty heated.
Seriously, nothing was off limits.
Corden rapped that it was hard to say anything mean about the sweet Hathaway, but managed to deliver a few rhymes about her clawless take on Catwoman, her "awful British accent" in the movie One Day, and her rambling Oscar acceptance speech.
Hathaway wasn't going down without a fight, though. She went straight for the jugular, poking fun at Corden's weak ratings and relative anonymity. She even dissed him by saying his wife watches his competition, Seth Meyers, instead.
As if that weren't enough, Hathaway sealed the deal by rapping about his ill-fitting suits and crafting a One Direction pun.
"You're the worst British export since smallpox, and you're more full of shit than a kitty litter box," Hathaway snarled. "I saw the One Direction game you did with that tattoo. The one direction that makes sense is away from you."
You might say the actress totally "Hathaslayed." Hopefully, the host's ego will recover in time for tonight's show. Check out the battle, below.
