Stumped for how to celebrate your anniversary? No worries, Kim's got your back!
She and husband Kanye West have spent the past few days celebrating their two-year anniversary in Italy.
Kim posted some of the details of their celebrations to her website. She also shared several photos on Instagram. So, let's take a look at how to mark that special occasion, Kardashian-West style.
First, return to where it all happened. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Italy, so Italy was the destination for their anniversary. As Kim captioned her Instagram: "My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed."
Next, do something special that you and your beloved wouldn't normally do. Kim and Kanye went to the opera. They got all decked out and hit the red carpet for Sofia Coppola's La Traviata at the Teatro dell'Opera in Rome.
Take the time to catch up with old friends and reminisce about your big day, with folks like fashion icon Valentino and his partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, for example. "We had our wedding brunch with them two years ago, so we wanted to celebrate our anniversary with them, too," Kim wrote on her site.
Finally, find some time for just the two of you. "After the event, we had a private romantic dinner — just Kanye and I — to celebrate our anniversary," Kardashian shared. Okay, this one actually does sound like a really great idea, especially in a romantic spot like Rome.
So, there you have it. The ultimate guide to your anniversary from one of pop culture's ultimate power couples.
