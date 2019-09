Stumped for how to celebrate your anniversary? No worries, Kim's got your back!She and husband Kanye West have spent the past few days celebrating their two-year anniversary in Italy.Kim posted some of the details of their celebrations to her website. She also shared several photos on Instagram. So, let's take a look at how to mark that special occasion, Kardashian-West style.First, return to where it all happened. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Italy, so Italy was the destination for their anniversary. As Kim captioned her Instagram: "My ring shined so bright for our love in Rome while we celebrated our 2 year anniversary in Italy, the country we got married in! #Blessed."