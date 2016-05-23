Another day, another cool Snapchat update. And since this one includes llamas, dancing pandas, and cute giraffes, it's officially one of the app's best yet.
Previously, you were only able to use all of Snapchat's fun stickers (its version of emojis) in chats, but beginning today, you can also include the latest ones in your snaps. You can even take a video snap and add a sticker of colorful birds and make those birds fly, thanks to another recent Snapchat update.
To do this, just "pin" the sticker onto an object in your video snap — a pencil in motion works well, for example — and your sticker will follow along.
As always, the update might take a few hours before it shows up on your phone, so don't panic if your dancing pandas are slightly delayed.
But while you're at it, you can also check out Snapchat's epic selection of X-Men Apocalypse Lenses that are now available. You can channel J Lawr's Mystique, or bring the thunder as Storm. And if you're really a die-hard X-Men fan, you can buy movie tickets through an accompanying X-Men video on Snapchat's Discover channel.
This is the first time that a major movie studio has teamed up with Snapchat to offer the option to purchase tickets, and we're guessing it won't be the last. Who knows, maybe soon you'll be able to order your popcorn via Snap, too.
