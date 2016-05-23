BET Throws Some Major Shade At Madonna's Tribute To Prince

BET had some feelings about Madonna's tribute to Prince at the Billboard Music Awards that they managed to perfectly articulate in under 140 characters.
As E! pointed out, after Madonna's performance of Prince's hits like "Purple Rain" and "Nothing Compares 2 U," which got mixed reviews on the internet, BET tweeted an ad for their upcoming tribute to the Purple One.
The short purple-toned clip, which dropped minutes after Madonna's performance, features Prince's iconic symbol and photos of the late singer, who unexpectedly died last month, over the pitter pattering sounds of (purple) rain.
But, what may have been first interpreted as just a preview soon became a rather negative critique of the Material Girl's performance.
"Yeah, we saw that," the clip read. "Don't worry. We Got You."
No other details about the BET tribute, which airs June 26, were given, but with shade like that being thrown, we have to imagine they're confident in what they've got.
When it comes to Madonna though, she doesn't seem too upset by BET's or anyone else's negative comments. This morning she posted a message on Instagram encouraging others to celebrate the man and his music.
"Anyone who wants to do a tribute to Prince is welcome to," she wrote. "Whatever your age Gender or skin Color. If you loved him and he inspired you then show it!!!! I love Prince 4 ever."
