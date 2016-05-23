It's fitting that Madonna opened her Prince tribute at the Billboard Music Awards with "Nothing Compares 2 U." Because, of course, nothing does compare to Prince. That's what makes him truly iconic. He was one of a kind.



But even if Madonna can't compare to Prince, she still managed to do an admirable job of honoring the recently deceased musician during Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. Sporting a perfectly on point purple suit, the singer energized the crowd with the cover, while images from Prince's long career flashed on the big screen above her.



Then Stevie Wonder walked out onstage and truly brought the house down. Together, the two artists transitioned into a glorious rendition of "Purple Rain" while the audience waved glowing purple wristbands. It's hard to believe there was a dry eye in the house — or onstage, for that matter. Even Madonna couldn't make it through the show without getting a little teary.