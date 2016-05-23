Story from Music

Justin Bieber Is Taking A Stand On Award Shows

At last night's Billboard Music Awards, Justin Bieber took home two trophies — for Top Male Artist and Top Social Media Artist. And while you might assume being so lauded would make him feel good, Bieber's post-win opinion of awards shows is definitely not positive.
He explained his thoughts in an Instagram post, writing, "I don't know about these award shows. No disrespect to anybody at any of the shows or the people running it. Nothing but love for you guys and your support. But I don't feel good when I'm there nor after. I try to think of it as a celebration but can't help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance."
That is how awards work, yes. But Bieber got a positive "rating and grading"! So what's at the heart of his grievances? He goes on to explain: "I just think to myself if I'm living my purpose I want the reward to be fulfillment. I'm getting awarded for the things that I'm doing and not for who I am which is understandable I know it would probably be hard to calculate and award someone's spirit lol."

Until awards shows can "calculate and award" Bieber's spirit, he'll just have to take comfort in the awards he received for his more easily recognizable merits.

I don't know about these award shows.. No disrespect to anybody at any of the shows or the people running it. Nothing but love for you guys and your support. But I don't feel good when I'm there nor after. I try to think of it as a celebration but can't help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance. A lot of people in the audience there to be seem worried about how much camera time they will get or who they can network with. When I'm doing a regular show I feel they are there for the right reasons and to strictly have a good time! But these award shows seem so hollow. I get the premise is to award people for their accomplishments, but is it really? Because when I look in the audience I see a bunch of fake smiles so that when the camera hits them they look happy. Sure there are people truly proud of others so I don't want to knock them I'm just looking at the vast majority. I just think to myself if I'm living my purpose I want the reward to be fulfillment. I'm getting awarded for the things that I'm doing and not for who I am which is understandable I know it would probably be hard to calculate and award someone's spirit lol. But When I do get these awards the temptation of putting my worth in what I do is so hard to fight!!!I am privileged and honored to be recognized by my peers in but in these settings I can't feel the recognition. There's an authenticity missing that I crave! And I wonder does anybody else.. Sorry not sorry about grammar it's not my strong point

