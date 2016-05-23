Justin Bieber Is Taking A Stand On Award Shows

That is how awards work, yes. But Bieber got a positive "rating and grading"! So what's at the heart of his grievances? He goes on to explain: "I just think to myself if I'm living my purpose I want the reward to be fulfillment. I'm getting awarded for the things that I'm doing and not for who I am which is understandable I know it would probably be hard to calculate and award someone's spirit lol."



Until awards shows can "calculate and award" Bieber's spirit, he'll just have to take comfort in the awards he received for his more easily recognizable merits.

