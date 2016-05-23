Blue Ivy Is Too Cute In This Dance Recital Video

She got it from her mama. And possibly her papa, too.
Blue Ivy Carter's no stranger to busting out a dance move, whether it's with her mom Beyoncé or dad Jay Z. She's even twirled around with Coldplay's Chris Martin.
It's no surprise, then, that she handled a recent dance recital like a pro. The 4-year-old donned a glittery leotard with a tutu skirt for her performance to Hairspray's "You Can't Stop the Beat." Girl's got the beat and had every move down pat. Tracy Turnblad would be proud.
Watch this kid go. We'd expect nothing less from Baby Bey.
Blue Ivy Carter's no stranger to busting out a dance move, whether it's with her mom Beyoncé or dad Jay Z. She's even twirled around with Coldplay's Chris Martin.
It's no surprise, then, that she handled a recent dance recital like a pro. The 4-year-old donned a glittery leotard with a tutu skirt for her performance to Hairspray's "You Can't Stop the Beat." Girl's got the beat and had every move down pat. Tracy Turnblad would be proud.
Watch this kid go. We'd expect nothing less from Baby Bey.
Advertisement