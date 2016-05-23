Story from Music

The Internet Picks Up On Britney Spears' BBMA Lip-Syncing — But Doesn't Seem To Mind

Suzannah Weiss
Britney Spears opened the Billboard Music Awards with a performance combining her newer songs with some old '90s classics. As usual, her dancing was impressive, but what was even more impressive? The fact that she got away with some pretty obvious lip-syncing and still seemed to please the crowd.

Viewers were quick to pick up on the fact that her vocals were pre-recorded.

Nobody was surprised by it, though. She's been known to lip sync through her shows. And with her elaborate choreography, can anyone blame her?

Actually, fans seem impressed by the fact that she pulled it off.
More than anything, people were in awe of her dance moves.

So, basically, Britney just proved she can make anything work on stage. She did the number one thing audiences hate on and her fans are still loving it.
