Britney Spears opened the Billboard Music Awards with a performance combining her newer songs with some old '90s classics. As usual, her dancing was impressive, but what was even more impressive? The fact that she got away with some pretty obvious lip-syncing and still seemed to please the crowd.
Viewers were quick to pick up on the fact that her vocals were pre-recorded.
Nobody was surprised by it, though. She's been known to lip sync through her shows. And with her elaborate choreography, can anyone blame her?
#BBMAs Britney Spears Lipsynching Like There's No Tomorrow......— L*A*W (@planet12law) May 23, 2016
But You Know What ? I EXPECTED NOTHING LESS OR DIFFERENT
Actually, fans seem impressed by the fact that she pulled it off.
Britney Spears is the only artist that can get away with lip synching #Bbmas— IG: BootlegRocstar (@RebLRocR) May 23, 2016
I think that Britney Spears is one of the only artists that can get away with lip-synching an entire performance...props of being a legend🙌🏾— Nina Noel (@NinaNoel16) May 23, 2016
More than anything, people were in awe of her dance moves.
Like. I can't get over it. @britneyspears #BBMAs 🔥💃🏼✨👑 pic.twitter.com/Zj3Mjduzch— ~*JAWNNATHYN*~ (@jonathan_bender) May 23, 2016
Briiiiit ➰❤❤❤❤''' that was brilliant performance! U R totally my Big STAR!!! applause 🙌➰💕 #BBMAs @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/aFOojrmZhk— KEN (@BlackWhite0224) May 23, 2016
So, basically, Britney just proved she can make anything work on stage. She did the number one thing audiences hate on and her fans are still loving it.
