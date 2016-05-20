Story from Music

Ariana Grande's Haters Are Eating Their Words After Dangerous Woman Release

Erin Donnelly
Friday's already off to a good start, especially for Ariana Grande.

The pop star slayed her set on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series this morning. Grande, whose new album Dangerous Woman drops today, performed three new tracks, "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," and "Greedy." You were missed, Lil Wayne.

The general consensus is that Grande sang her heart out. People also seem to be really digging the new album, even those who have copped to not really being fans. Apparently, folks are rethinking that whole "Ariana can't sing" position.


In case you missed it, here's Grande belting out "Dangerous Woman" on GMA. Ready to join the bandwagon, or were you already on it?

Video: Courtesy of ABC.
Advertisement

More from Music