Friday's already off to a good start, especially for Ariana Grande.
The pop star slayed her set on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series this morning. Grande, whose new album Dangerous Woman drops today, performed three new tracks, "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," and "Greedy." You were missed, Lil Wayne.
The general consensus is that Grande sang her heart out. People also seem to be really digging the new album, even those who have copped to not really being fans. Apparently, folks are rethinking that whole "Ariana can't sing" position.
The pop star slayed her set on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series this morning. Grande, whose new album Dangerous Woman drops today, performed three new tracks, "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," and "Greedy." You were missed, Lil Wayne.
The general consensus is that Grande sang her heart out. People also seem to be really digging the new album, even those who have copped to not really being fans. Apparently, folks are rethinking that whole "Ariana can't sing" position.
i'm not even a big fan of ariana but her songs from new album sound so great so far— michaela (@adidasladlwt) May 19, 2016
why did I ever hate ariana grande lol this album is iconic— michael cordero (@JANETHEVlRGlN) May 20, 2016
when you put the first track of Ariana Grande's new album on repeat and realize you're no longer a casual fan pic.twitter.com/zgreZSqO6B— Ellvis Pizzeria (@ohellvis) May 20, 2016
In case you missed it, here's Grande belting out "Dangerous Woman" on GMA. Ready to join the bandwagon, or were you already on it?
Advertisement