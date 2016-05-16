Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne may seem like an odd couple at first glance, but we're kinda feeling it. They don't really seem to have any chemistry, but the couple nickname Lil Grande is just too good to pass up.
The performers team up for Grande's new single, "Let Me Love You." Most of the just-released video directed by Grant Singer sees the pop star writhing around on a mattress wearing heels and a leotard as she sings about moving on from her ex. Lil Wayne, wearing an epic "Make America Skate Again" cap, plays the role of her new guy.
That's when things get...sexual. He warns us to "say goodbye to the good girl" (sorry, Nickelodeon) then brags about her "grinding on my grande." Thanks for that image, man.
Watch the video below, if you can handle the heat.
