There's something different about Ariana Grande in her just-released video for "Dangerous Woman," but we can't quite put our finger on it. Oh, wait, yes we can: For once, she's ditched her signature high ponytail. She's also ditched her clothes.
The pop star writhes around in lingerie as she coos lines like "something 'bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman." Let's just say it's a far cry from her work on Sam & Cat.
It's a sexy song, but plot-wise, the video leaves something to be desired. The video is titled "Dangerous Woman (Visual 1)" which implies that more is to come. Perhaps "Visual 2" will feature a love interest, which some fans in the video comments think should be Zayn Malik. People, we like the way you think.
Watch the steamy video below.
