Friday's already off to a good start, especially for Ariana Grande.
The pop star's new album Dangerous Woman dropped today, performed three new tracks, "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," and "Greedy." You were missed, Lil Wayne.
People also seem to be really digging the new album, even those who have copped to not really being fans. Apparently, folks are rethinking that whole "Ariana can't sing" position.
Also: the album features Macy Gray.
i'm not even a big fan of ariana but her songs from new album sound so great so far— michaela (@adidasladlwt) May 19, 2016
why did I ever hate ariana grande lol this album is iconic— michael cordero (@JANETHEVlRGlN) May 20, 2016
when you put the first track of Ariana Grande's new album on repeat and realize you're no longer a casual fan pic.twitter.com/zgreZSqO6B— Ellvis Pizzeria (@ohellvis) May 20, 2016
In case you missed it, here's Grande belting out "Dangerous Woman" on Good Morning America. Ready to join the bandwagon, or were you already on it?
