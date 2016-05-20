Story from Music

Ariana Grande's Haters Are Eating Their Words After Dangerous Woman Release

Erin Donnelly
Friday's already off to a good start, especially for Ariana Grande.

The pop star's new album Dangerous Woman dropped today, performed three new tracks, "Dangerous Woman," "Be Alright," and "Greedy." You were missed, Lil Wayne.

People also seem to be really digging the new album, even those who have copped to not really being fans. Apparently, folks are rethinking that whole "Ariana can't sing" position.

Also: the album features Macy Gray.


In case you missed it, here's Grande belting out "Dangerous Woman" on Good Morning America. Ready to join the bandwagon, or were you already on it?

