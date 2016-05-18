H&M's New Beauty Collection Is Crazy-Pretty

We never thought we'd see the day when we'd pick up colored mascara, purple lipstick, and shimmery drops from our local H&M. But, as we live and breathe, that day has come.



The brand recently released its limited-edition Global Fusion Collection, and boy is it bright. The press release sums it up pretty nicely: "This high-fashion look for spring is for those who are not afraid of color with a vibrant, eclectic, inspired, graphic look," it reads. "The shades for this trend are powerful and highly pigmented: orange, magenta, red, and intense aquatic tones of blue and green."



And the products are good. Like, rivaling-some-of-our-favorite-beauty-brands good. It's the perfect equation for a trendy beauty line: fashion-forward packaging, popular products in bright colors, and H&M has even got the clever names down pat. Dare we say it? H&M is onto something. And we can't wait to see what else is in store.



In the meantime, click through to see the gems for yourself, and let us know in the comments which items you'll be shopping this season.