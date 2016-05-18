It's not enough that Miley Cyrus' knee looks just like Seth Rogen. The pop star also has to destroy us with some seriously disturbing facial maneuvers.
Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show last night for a round of "Funny Face Off." Young fans sent in videos showing off their funniest faces, and Cyrus and host Jimmy Fallon were tasked with recreating each one.
Fallon clearly needs to work on flaring his nostrils, but the former Hannah Montana star had little trouble pulling one awkward face after another. She also took the opportunity to show off her version of crossed eyes, with one eye shrinking to half its size. Fallon immediately dubbed her expression the "broken doll," and it will be haunting us for the rest of our years. Jim Carrey would be proud.
Watch the video below and try to not get too creeped out.
