How important would you say social media is to the success of your brand?

"Everything helps. Social media is crucial to brands trying to forge their way today. Our path has been completely embedded in the internet and its ability to provide immediate contact with your followers and customers. We started in a very grassroots way through blogging, when it was still in its early days. There was only a handful of people doing it globally, so we managed to get a lot of leverage and support through that community. Some of the biggest names in the industry were looking at those pages back then. Now, it's a lot more saturated, and the market is much more flooded. But even still, without Instagram and other available platforms today, you're cutting yourself short."



What has been the most exciting moment of your careers thus far?

"Having the most amazing fans that support us daily and push us to further our creativity. Having people who believe in what we do inspires us to make our brand the best it can be."