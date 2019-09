Many might say that a fashion brand hasn't "made it" until it's been engrossed in a celebrity scandal. For Melbourne-based Di$count Universe (cofounded by designers Nadia Napreychikov and Cami James), however, finding themselves in the midst of two highly tweeted about scenarios with two major teen stars was really just the beginning.Though the Australian label has actually been around since 2009, its momentum began to pick up after it was a part of the annual V Files runway presentation in New York City in February 2015 (oh, and after Miley Cyrus, a once-avid Di$count Universe wearer , was accused of ripping off its designs for her VMA performance just a few months later).But, those who hadn't heard of DU a year ago certainly know the name now. When Kylie Jenner sported one of its sequined bikinis to Coachella in April, the look went viral — that is, after New Zealand-based blogger Brit Day called out the world's #mostpopularteen on Instagram , claiming Jenner had copied her look. And though the brand confirmed with us that neither suit was gifted, and that the copy-cat ensemble was actually just a coincidence, it became impossible to not pay close attention to what DU was going to be up to (and who would be wearing it) next.All controversy aside, however, the label certainly deserves all of the recognition it's been receiving lately: There's obvious craftsmanship behind the colorful embroidery; the decorations are quirky and eye-catching, and fans include Rihanna Rita Ora , and Katy Perry . The duo also happens to be creating pieces no other brand in Australia is producing, setting them on a path to serious domination.Want to learn more about (what we're betting will be) your new favorite clothing company? Below, we chatted with Napreychikov and James at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia about designing in the social media age.