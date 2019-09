How This Ballerina Went From Dancer To Designer

"I think when you stop dancing, you’re still forever a dancer,"Janie Taylor told me as she poked her way through dinner at the annual New York City Ballet Spring Gala . Taylor was the mind behind the outfits of American Rhapsody by Christopher Wheeldon and a former classical ballet dancer herself. For the ballerina-cum-costume designer, the night was a demonstration of how her two passions, fashion and dance, met on the grand stage.Twice a year, fans gather at Lincoln Center to treat themselves to a night of art and dance. The schedule is as follows: a two-hour cocktail reception, followed by two hours of dancing, followed by two more hours of eating, drinking, and more dancing. If you counted how many sequins it takes to pull it all off, you'd be counting forever. But for a costume designer, it's a chance to kick back, relax, and finally see her creations in motion.Similar to most fashion designers' upbringings, for Taylor, a passion for clothing came early. "When I was dancing, I’d always had an interest in fashion and design. My mom always sewed, and when I was young, she made a lot of my clothes. She taught me how to use a machine, but beyond that, I didn’t really have much training or anything," she told Refinery29 exclusively. And by the time she made it to a professional company, dancing in Justin Peck's Everywhere We Go , she'd taught herself how to make her own leotards. "A lot of the other girls liked [the leotard] and started asking me to make one for them," she said, of what amounted to be her big break as a designer. "So a bunch of people had this leotard I made, and [Peck] said, 'Oh, I think that leotard would be perfect for this ballet. Could you design something based off of it?'"