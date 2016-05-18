

In your profile, you say you want to quit the industry. But what attracted you to the modeling industry initially?

S: "I wanted to model because I felt that it finally made me beautiful. Growing up, I had zero self-confidence. It’s strange because when I go back home, I feel special, but when I am actually doing my job, I feel like I am just another pretty girl that stands in front of a camera and desperately tries to prove herself."



Do you really want to quit, or do you just want fashion to be a better industry to work in?

H: "If I'm being completely honest, I do want to quit. I'm always standing up for other people and for what I believe in, so it's difficult to work in an industry where I can't even stand up for myself. But I don't plan on quitting anytime soon. I know that models have become influential figures, and we truly have the power to make changes in the world. With so many followers and so many people listening, the amount of issues that you can make people aware of is incredible."



What are the best reactions you've had from other models who’ve seen your posts on Instagram?

H: "My favorite thing is when people comment and say, 'Thank you so much for speaking up about this,' or, 'Thank you so much for making this account.' I think that the account is shocking for a lot of models because it's hard to talk about some of the things we go through. When you see a difficult, stressful, or even amazing moment that you have experienced in the form of a funny meme, it makes you feel good to know that someone else has experienced it, too. We’re getting our frustrations out."

