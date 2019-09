Model Zuzanna Buchwald Speaks Out About The Pressure To Stay Sample-Sized

In an accompanying essay for The Daily Dot , she goes more into detail about what she went through — and how she hopes to change things by sharing her story. "Staying a size 0 to 2 throughout your career is the unspoken key to success in this industry," she writes. Buchwald laments that she "was most admired by my ‪‎agents and ‪designers when I was at my unhealthiest and unhappiest," adding that that's when she got the most jobs.Other models have been vocal about the sometimes-destructive industry demands. Just last week, former Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton spoke out about the pressure she felt to trim down after the lingerie giant reportedly asked her to lose weight before a show. She told Time's Motto : "I got to a point where one night I got home from a workout and I remember staring at my food and thinking maybe I should just not eat."In October, British model Charli Howard wrote a scathing open letter accusing her agency of body-shaming her, when she was a size 2 to 4. A month prior to that, model Rosie Nelson started a Change.org petition to urge the U.K. Parliament to pass legislation protecting models from pressures to be too thin.There have been a few steps taken at a higher level in recent years to address this issue, in the form of legislation in countries like Italy Spain , and Israel to ban too-skinny models from runways. A French law passed in December requires models to present a medical certificate when going out for jobs (with modeling agencies and fashion houses facing imprisonment and fines if they don't follow through). The law elicited mixed reactions WWD reported. A similar bill is up for vote stateside in California, according to USA Today Still, change has been slow — and Buchwald says she "won't stay silent anymore," per her Daily Dot essay. She hopes that by sharing her story, others will come forth with their own experiences: "Making changes to an industry steeped in a culture of bone-thin will not come overnight, but one can only hope that more stories will change more minds."