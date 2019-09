This Model Wrote A Scathing Open Letter To Her Agency

There’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to body-shaming in the modeling industry, and you don’t have to look much further than the articulate, angry open letter that British model Charli Howard penned recently. In the letter, Howard accuses her (unnamed) agency of calling her “too big” and “out of shape" to make it in fashion, despite being 5’8” and fitting into a U.K. size 6 or 8 (the equivalent of a U.S. size 2 or 4). Howard writes:I refuse to feel ashamed and upset on a daily basis for not meeting your ridiculous, unobtainable beauty standards…The more you force [models] to lose weight and be small, the more designers have to make clothes to fit our sizes, and the more young girls are being made ill. It's no longer an image I choose to represent.The 23-year-old has been modeling for six years and has pointed out her passion for the industry, despite her serious qualms about its body image M.O. “Ironically, I do love modelling — the people I've met, the places I've visited — and I am proud of the jobs I've done," she explains. "I will continue to do it, but only on my terms…Until (and if) an agency wishes to represent me for myself, my body & the WOMAN I've become, give me a call,” Howard writes.