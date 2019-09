Drugstore beauty products, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways: 1. You're affordable, 2. trend-forward, and 3. an easy way to try a new texture or color without buyer's remorse (again, thanks to the affordable price) — and many more, but who wants to count all day?While we never really need an excuse to muse over all the best beauty found at your local CVS, Target , or Walmart , summer is a perfect time to add a few cheapie finds to your makeup bag. To help guide you, we've tapped some of the most in-demand red carpet makeup artists in Hollywood for the drugstore products they not only swear by but actually use on their A-list clients.The following slides contain both new releases that quickly won their hearts and the things that are getting replenished in their kits before the official start of summer — and, boy, are they good. Think: non-drying matte lipsticks, BB creams that will keep you glowing past sunset, and lightweight cleansers to remove it all at the end of the day. Check them out, ahead.