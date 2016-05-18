Drugstore beauty products, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways: 1. You're affordable, 2. trend-forward, and 3. an easy way to try a new texture or color without buyer's remorse (again, thanks to the affordable price) — and many more, but who wants to count all day?
While we never really need an excuse to muse over all the best beauty found at your local CVS, Target, or Walmart, summer is a perfect time to add a few cheapie finds to your makeup bag. To help guide you, we've tapped some of the most in-demand red carpet makeup artists in Hollywood for the drugstore products they not only swear by but actually use on their A-list clients.
The following slides contain both new releases that quickly won their hearts and the things that are getting replenished in their kits before the official start of summer — and, boy, are they good. Think: non-drying matte lipsticks, BB creams that will keep you glowing past sunset, and lightweight cleansers to remove it all at the end of the day. Check them out, ahead.
