As ABC released contestant headshots and bios for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, we noticed a curious thing. A smattering of the men who will vie for the affection of JoJo Fletcher are unlike many of the contestants we’ve seen before. They’re rocking all sorts of facial hair. And we’re not talking simple five o’clock shadows or Drake-like beards. Mustaches that vary in style from the Santana to the Zorro are represented among the group.
Meanwhile, an informal survey of men who have won the show in the past reveals an overwhelming number are as smooth-faced as Don Draper. Facial hair is obviously nothing new outside the world of The Bachelorette, but we still can’t help but wonder whether we’ll start to see an even bigger wave of mustached and bearded men popping up on our Tinder feeds? We’ll be tracking results once the show kicks off May 23.
In the meantime, click ahead to see the men who are bucking the Ken-doll trend, one grooming decision at a time.
