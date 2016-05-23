Muslim Comedian Negin Farsad On How To Make White People Laugh

In her book, Farsad explains her early mind-set in one very honest statement: “I used to feel Black.” Not because she actually was Black, but because, as she writes, “There’s a kind of Blackness that is defined by its opposition to whiteness.” While she struggled quietly with the lack of Iranian or Muslim representation in the media during the '90s, she watched the Black struggle get national attention. This struggle didn’t include any Iranians, but, as Farsad writes in her book, she thought “close enough. That’s what a lot of hyphenated Americans say to themselves when they glom onto the larger minority groups: close enough.”



But now, Farsad takes more of a Brandy approach to ethnic representation: almost doesn’t count. Though the struggles of being a minority group in America are similar, they’re not the same. In this post-9/11 world, she and other Muslim performers need to be out there to show that Muslims are all different, that they aren’t the “hook-nosed terrorist” stereotypes that are too often seen on TV. (Farsad calls herself “culturally Muslim” because she is lapse in the religion department.)



This is something that becomes clear to Farsad any time she takes the stage outside of New York City. “There’s always this assumption that I’m going to be like very clean or very safe,” Farsad says, chalking this up to being billed as a Muslim comedian. Thanks to her penchant for dick jokes, though, she’s not any of those things, and she can often tell the exact moment when a crowd realizes this. It usually involves them covering their mouths with their hands in utter shock. “Like, Japanese schoolchildren or something. It’s really weird. Like, they all become 5-year-old girls suddenly,” Farsad says. “And that’s when you’re like, ‘Oh, you thought I wasn’t capable of saying something that mattered.’”



Whether she’s telling a joke about the difference between Iranians and Arabs or about the time she struggled with telling her mom about taking an STD test, Farsad makes her jokes count. She’s not interested in pandering to an audience that doesn’t want to accept who she is, which is why she says she isn’t an “ethnic comic.” Her core audience is largely made up of white liberals, and she’s had Muslim women walk out of her performances before, deeming them too offensive.



This actually happened while filming The Muslims Are Coming!, and you see Farsad in the next scene in her hotel room, in tears, talking about what it feels like to have her own people reject her. She says that though the moment was tough to film, it ultimately helped people come around. “I sort of take them to task for not accepting me,” she says. “And so, I feel like I guilted some people into saying, ‘I’ll give her a chance, okay.’”