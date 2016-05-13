Lady Gaga's Rep Denies Biopic Casting

The last time Lady Gaga teamed up with a former member of Destiny's Child, we got "Telephone," a.k.a. the greatest music video of all time. Alas, we shouldn't be holding our breath for another reunion.
The pop star was rumored to be to starring opposite LeToya Luckett, of Destiny's Child fame, in a new biopic about the life of Dionne Warwick. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Warwick herself confirmed the castings during an appearance at Cannes, with Luckett playing Warwick and Gaga cast as her musical rival, British singer Cilla Black.
The role would have called for the Oscar winner to don ginger bouffant wigs and attempt a Liverpudlian accent. Unfortunately, that won't be happening. A publicist for Gaga has dismissed the casting news.
"Lady Gaga is not attached to this project," the rep told Variety.
Another source added that the "Poker Face" singer had never even heard of the film.
Sorry, Little Monsters. Now, who's going to break the news to Luckett?
